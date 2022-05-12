Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 2,950 Shares of VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.06% of VanEck Russia ETF worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 993.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 390,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 354,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,040,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,739,000 after buying an additional 701,292 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 109,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of RSX remained flat at $$5.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. VanEck Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

