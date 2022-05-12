Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 2,490 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, DMG Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 190,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,710. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

