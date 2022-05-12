Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $422,000 Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,385 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Aramark were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Aramark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.34. 6,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,301. Aramark has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 228.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

