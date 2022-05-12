Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,768 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.50% of Zanite Acquisition worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $434,000. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Zanite Acquisition by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Zanite Acquisition by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 93,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zanite Acquisition by 89.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 147,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 69,872 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZNTE traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 1,283,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,107. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

