Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 722,863 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,191,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 722,863 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $594,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $216,223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,089,000 after purchasing an additional 444,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $75,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.90. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

