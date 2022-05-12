Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 426,933 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,321,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426,933 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $371,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $2,364,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 14.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AOS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE:AOS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,522. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

