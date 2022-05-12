Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 1.2% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.54% of Equinix worth $1,170,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $5.71 on Thursday, hitting $629.88. 711,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $725.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $753.68. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $621.34 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total transaction of $821,310.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

