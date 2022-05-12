Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,841,411 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.8% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.55% of Applied Materials worth $761,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

AMAT traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,264,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.99 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

