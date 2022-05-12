Pictet Asset Management SA Has $707.91 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,104,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.7% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.08% of Meta Platforms worth $707,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,228,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,371,727. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,442. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

