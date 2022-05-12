Pictet Asset Management SA Has $392.79 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263,320 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.28% of WEC Energy Group worth $392,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $100.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,833. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

