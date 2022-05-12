Pictet Asset Management SA Has $2 Billion Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,218 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,996,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $833,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 85,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $5.80 on Thursday, hitting $525.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,685. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $564.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $205.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.