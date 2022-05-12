Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 133,169 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $476,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 55.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after buying an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $240.54. 899,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,494. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.72 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.77. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

