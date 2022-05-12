Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,728 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 2.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $668,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $316.72. 1,076,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $309.00 and a one year high of $615.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

