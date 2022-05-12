Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,672 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 0.9% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.41% of KLA worth $917,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $315.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,713. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

