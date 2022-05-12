Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 159,029 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,238,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,029 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.18% of Comcast worth $414,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,603,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,966,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

