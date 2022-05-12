Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 475,370 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,370 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.36% of Avantor worth $348,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,973,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,170,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,551,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,896 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Avantor by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,582,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.