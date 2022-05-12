Phoenixcoin Reaches Market Cap of $695,348.67 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 38% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $695,348.67 and approximately $655.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,676.75 or 0.99667844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00032264 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00115487 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00190004 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00214409 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00108007 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,311,700 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

