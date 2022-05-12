Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 1st

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.91. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

