Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 1st

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.91. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
