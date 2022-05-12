Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.38. The stock had a trading volume of 285,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,987. The company has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.