Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Cap of $26.24 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 49.4% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $26.24 million and approximately $847,395.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,546.10 or 1.00173493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033674 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,345,281 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

