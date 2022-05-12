Phala.Network Market Cap Tops $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phala.Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

