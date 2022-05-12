PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $358.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. PGT Innovations updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PGTI stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.81. 10,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,319. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

