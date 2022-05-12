PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $358.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. PGT Innovations updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
PGTI stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.81. 10,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,319. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
PGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.