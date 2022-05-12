Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,625,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,588,654. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $279.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

