Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PRGO traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $34.79. 20,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,439. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -95.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Perrigo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Perrigo by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

