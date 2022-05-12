Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.41

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 31702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,449,000 after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 38.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,925,000 after buying an additional 295,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 221.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

