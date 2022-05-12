Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Perrigo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.40 EPS.

PRGO stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 79,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,439. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -297.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 222.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

