Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of PFGC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 172.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.
In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $578,970. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.
Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
