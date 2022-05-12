Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PFGC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 172.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $578,970. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,317 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,824 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,013 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 62,843 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,611,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 385.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,906 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 39,618 shares during the period.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.