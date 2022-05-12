Peony (PNY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $441,311.00

Peony (PNY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $42.16 million and approximately $441,311.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 227,994,903 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

