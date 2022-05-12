Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.32

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 2065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 18.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

