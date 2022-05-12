Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.32

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 2065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pentair by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 18.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

