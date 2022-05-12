PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.35. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PMT. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.09.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

