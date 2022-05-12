PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.09.

NYSE PMT opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -257.53%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

