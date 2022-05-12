Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.94.

TSE PPL opened at C$48.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.98. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$37.02 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The stock has a market cap of C$27.03 billion and a PE ratio of 24.50.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.63%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,888.85. Insiders have sold 10,341 shares of company stock worth $490,615 in the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

