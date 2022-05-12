Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,521,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,065,000 after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,001 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,933,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,195,000 after purchasing an additional 320,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.