Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.81.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.26. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,043,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after buying an additional 57,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

