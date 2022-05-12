Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 474,850 shares.The stock last traded at $48.59 and had previously closed at $65.93.

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.76. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

