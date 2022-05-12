Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) was down 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.94. Approximately 5,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 328,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Several research analysts have commented on PEAR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.78.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,326,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,517,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

