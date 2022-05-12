Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 7%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.75. 95,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,719,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). The firm had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,936 shares of company stock worth $507,367. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,582 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,077,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

