PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNXN. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CNXN opened at $46.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.65. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $54.79.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $174,862.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,138,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,382,145.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,494 over the last 90 days. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 46.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

