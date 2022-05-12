Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $154.21

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $154.21 and last traded at $154.32, with a volume of 1667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.41.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.65. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 1.30.
In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $89,299,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after purchasing an additional 296,846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTY)
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
