Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $154.21

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $154.21 and last traded at $154.32, with a volume of 1667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.41.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.65. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,487 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $89,299,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after purchasing an additional 296,846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

