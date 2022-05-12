Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 12.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 49,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Paychex by 39.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.74. 99,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,391. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.70. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

