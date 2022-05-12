Patrick Clark Acquires 3,000 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) insider Patrick Clark bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $16,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,109.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CPS stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.20.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%.

CPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

