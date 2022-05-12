Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.05

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 64202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.58 million and a P/E ratio of -54.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 10.44.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parkit Enterprise Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.