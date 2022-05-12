Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paramount Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

PARA opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

