Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 3,503 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 613.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3,039.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Proem Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.08. 116,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,398,750. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.55 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

