Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 206,999 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 574.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,999 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

BRSP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.20. 16,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.65. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 506.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

In related news, CEO Michael Mazzei bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,442 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Palame bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,284.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

