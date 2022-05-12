Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.6% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.48. 47,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.38 and its 200-day moving average is $209.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.