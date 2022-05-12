Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.73 Million in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $385.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,008. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $384.25 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

