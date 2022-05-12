Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 717,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,617. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52.

