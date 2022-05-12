Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,202 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dropbox by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after buying an additional 563,010 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dropbox by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 109,667 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Dropbox by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Dropbox by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after buying an additional 1,341,062 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.89. 153,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,313. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 16.66%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

